UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing To Pay $6.6Mln To US For Compliance Failures - Federal Aviation Administration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

Boeing to Pay $6.6Mln to US for Compliance Failures - Federal Aviation Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Boeing Company must pay the US government more than $6.6 million for failing to meet performance obligations and in two previous enforcement cases, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced in a press release.

"The FAA has assessed $5.4 million in deferred civil penalties against The Boeing Company for failing to meet its performance obligations under a 2015 settlement agreement," the release said on Thursday. "The Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer also agreed to pay $1.21 million to settle two pending FAA enforcement cases.

"

Under the 2015 agreement, Boeing pledged to change its internal processes to improve and prioritize regulatory compliance, the release said.

"The agreement required the company to meet specific performance targets, and authorized the FAA to assess deferred penalties if it failed to do so," the release added.

The FAA assessed $5.4 million in deferred penalties under the terms of the 2015 agreement because Boeing missed some of its improvement targets, and because some company managers did not sufficiently prioritize compliance with FAA regulations, accordig to the release.

Related Topics

Company 2015 Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

3 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

3 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

3 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

3 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.