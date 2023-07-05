Boeing to Produce 18 Chinook Helicopters for South Korea, 1 for Spain - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Boeing announced in a statement on Wednesday that it will produce 18 CH-47F Chinook helicopters for South Korea and an additional one for Spain.

"As part of a US Department of Defense Foreign Military Sale (FMS), Boeing (NYSE: BA) received a contract to produce 18 CH-47F Block I Chinooks for South Korea and one additional aircraft for Spain," the statement said.

The deal should be completed by 2027 and valued at up to $793 million, the statement said.

"Chinook modernization efforts will continue with the already underway H-47 Block II program. Block II provides increased lift and range thanks to an improved drivetrain, a reinforced airframe and redesigned fuel tanks," the statement added.

Six Block II helicopters are under contract to be produced for the US Army, 36 for the US Army Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and 14 for the United Kingdom, according to the statement.