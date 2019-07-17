Boeing to Provide $50Mln in Aid to Families of 737 Crashes' Victims - Statement

Boeing announced on Wednesday that it has dedicated $50 million of a $100 million relief fund for assistance to the families of victims of two air crashes involving the company's 737 MAX aircraft

"Boeing announced that it has dedicated $50 million of a previously announced $100 million fund to provide near-term financial assistance to families of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Flight 302 accidents," Boeing said in a press release.

Boeing has previously pledged to provide $100 million in assistance to families and communities impacted by the two accidents.

Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed within six months of each other - the first in Indonesia in October 2018 and the second in Ethiopia in March. After the second accident, world aviation authorities and carriers suspended all 737 MAX flights or closed their airspace to them.

The investigations into the incidents are underway, but experts say the aircraft's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System is the reason for the crashes. Boeing said it was addressing the providing a technical solution and updating pilot training.