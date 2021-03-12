Boeing to Provide 737-8 Jets to Aircraft Leaser 777 Partners - Statement

Boeing has teamed up with the investment firm 777 Partners to provide single-aisle 737-8 jets for the company's growing cache of low-cost carriers, the two companies announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Boeing has teamed up with the investment firm 777 Partners to provide single-aisle 737-8 jets for the company's growing cache of low-cost carriers, the two companies announced in a statement on Friday.

"The 737-8 aircraft are a fantastic addition to our aviation portfolio and will enable our partners to leverage the jets' superior economic performance to deliver low fares for their passengers while reducing their carbon footprint," Joshua Wander, founder and managing partner of 777 Partners, said in the statement.

The Miami-based 777 Partners is involved in aircraft leasing and also invests in aviation businesses that include carrier operations to technology-driven aviation solutions.

Boeing will add 24 737-8 jets to the 777 Partners' portfolio, giving the investment the rights to purchase an additional 60 jets, the statement said.

"This is a significant order that speaks to 777 Partners' belief in the 737-8 and the market recovery ahead," Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said, referring to the potential reopening of global aviation from the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing said the 737-8 can fly 3,550 nautical miles, about 600 miles farther than its predecessor, allowing airlines to offer new and more direct routes for passengers. The aircraft also reduces fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions by 16 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces, making for more efficient cost and environment-friendly operations.