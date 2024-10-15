Boeing To Raise Up To $25bn As Strike Weighs On Finances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
US aircraft manufacturer Boeing unveiled measures meant to replenish its cash flow Tuesday, including an intention to raise up to $25 billion, as it navigates recurrent production problems and a major US strike
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) US aircraft manufacturer Boeing unveiled measures meant to replenish its cash flow Tuesday, including an intention to raise up to $25 billion, as it navigates recurrent production problems and a major US strike.
In a regulatory filing, the aviation giant indicated plans to raise the funds by selling stock and debt.
It also earlier announced that it was in an agreement to obtain $10 billion in credit from multiple banks.
The moves come amid a machinist strike in the Seattle region which effectively shut down assembly plants for the 737 MAX and 777.
About 33,000 Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest have been on strike for nearly a month in a fight focused on higher wages and improved retirement benefits.
Workers complain of more than a decade of near-flat wages during a period when inflation has risen.
Boeing staff with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), walked off the job on September 13 after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract offer.
The direct financial impact of the first month of the strike cost Boeing more than $3 billion, according to Anderson Economic Group.
The IAM said in a statement last week that it is "ready and willing to resume negotiations at any time.
"
But it added Monday: "While it is important to return to the table, the Union remains firm on securing an agreement that truly reflects the respect our members have earned and deserve."
Last week, Boeing said it planned to cut 10 percent of its workforce as it projected a large third-quarter loss in the wake of the labor action.
The cuts of 17,000 positions globally will include executives, managers and employees, according to Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg, who added that the company must "reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality."
Details of the cuts are expected to come this week.
The work stoppage has only added to the company's litany of problems.
As a result of the strike, Boeing has said it is pushing back first delivery of the 777X to 2026 from 2025. The much-delayed jet was originally supposed to enter service in January 2020.
Boeing sank into further turmoil in January when a panel blew out mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines plane, necessitating an emergency landing on a 737 MAX, the aircraft involved in two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.
That led to the Federal Aviation Administration tightening oversight of Boeing's production processes, capping the company's output. Production on the MAX is now halted due to the IAM strike.
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
Man arrested for molesting, torturing man to death
More Stories From World
-
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings1 minute ago
-
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions7 minutes ago
-
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions29 minutes ago
-
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks29 minutes ago
-
Two giant pandas arrive in US from China aboard 'Panda Express'59 seconds ago
-
Why the EU wants to boost migrant deportations1 minute ago
-
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal3 hours ago
-
Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex4 hours ago
-
Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair4 hours ago
-
Italian PM Meloni says will visit Lebanon4 hours ago
-
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal5 hours ago
-
Lebanon PM says ready to bolster army in south after any ceasefire6 hours ago