Boeing to Resume 787 Dreamliner Jets Production in South Carolina in Early May - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Boeing announced in a press release that it will resume production operations on its 787 Dreamliner jets at the company's plant in Charleston, North Carolina on either May 3 or May 4.

"Boeing will resume 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina, with most teammates returning on May 3 or May 4," the release said on Monday. "The return includes all operations that were temporarily suspended on April 8 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Managers will contact each teammate returning to work with report date and shift information while those who are able to work from home should continue to do so, Boeing said.

Senior leaders will return on Thursday, April 30, and managers will return on Friday, May 1, to prepare for the operations resumption, Boeing said.

The plant in South Carolina is the major manufacturing, assembly and delivery site for Boeing commercial aircraft in the eastern United States and is one of the largest employment centers in the state, according to published reports.