Boeing to Review Starliner Mission Data to Determine Future of Crewed Flight

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Boeing will have to do a full review of data collected from the aborted uncrewed mission to the International Space Station to determine the future of the manned test, its senior official said Sunday.

"We will look at the Starliner data first before determining what happens next for crewed flights to the Space Station," Boeing's Commercial Crew Deputy Manager Steve Stich was quoted as saying by NASA during a news conference.

Jim Chilton, the senior vice president of Boeing's Space and Launch division, said it would take at least next January to conduct the assessment.

The Starliner unmanned capsule was to be used in a crewed test in mid-2020 if its December mission were to run smoothly. The spacecraft was fired off on Friday but stalled in the orbit because of a technical glitch and never docked with the space station. It returned safely to Earth early on Sunday.