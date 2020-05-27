Boeing to Send 2,500 US Employees on Unpaid Leave Due to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Some 2,500 workers of aerospace manufacturer Boeing will go on unpaid leave in the United States amid the COVID-fuelled crisis in the aerospace industry, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday, citing union officials.

According to the WSJ, the announcement regarding voluntary layoffs will be made sometime later this week, possibly on May 29, and employees at the Seattle-based Boeing facility will be affected.

In April, Boeing announced plans to cut 10 percent of its 160,000-strong workforce amid low demand for aircraft, as global passenger traffic significantly has fallen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.