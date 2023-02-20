Boeing to Supply Israel With 25 New F-15 Fighter Jets - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Boeing will supply 25 latest F-15 fighter jets to Israel with the possibility of doubling this delivery in the future, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"Boeing will also supply Israel with 25 new and sophisticated fighter jets, F-15 IA (Israel Advanced).

There is an option of delivering another 25 of those jets in the future," the press release read.

Israel will also receive four Boeing KC-46 military tanker aircraft with the possibility of receiving four more of the same tankers in the future, the company added.

"The KC-46 is a highly sophisticated tanker which will replace the aging Boeing 707 currently used by the Israeli Air Force as tankers. They are set to arrive in 2025," the statement said.