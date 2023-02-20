UrduPoint.com

Boeing To Supply Israel With 25 New F-15 Fighter Jets - Statement

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Boeing to Supply Israel With 25 New F-15 Fighter Jets - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Boeing will supply 25 latest F-15 fighter jets to Israel with the possibility of doubling this delivery in the future, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"Boeing will also supply Israel with 25 new and sophisticated fighter jets, F-15 IA (Israel Advanced).

There is an option of delivering another 25 of those jets in the future," the press release read.

Israel will also receive four Boeing KC-46 military tanker aircraft with the possibility of receiving four more of the same tankers in the future, the company added.

"The KC-46 is a highly sophisticated tanker which will replace the aging Boeing 707 currently used by the Israeli Air Force as tankers. They are set to arrive in 2025," the statement said.

Related Topics

Israel Company Same

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

58 minutes ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

3 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

3 hours ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.