Boeing to Suspend 737 Max Production in January 2020 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Aircraft manufacturer Boeing said in a statement that it will suspend production on its 737 Max jets in January of next year pending ongoing evaluation by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

"As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning next month," the statement said on Monday.

Boeing pointed out that during the time the 737 Max was grounded by the FAA after two fatal crashes, the company continued to produce the aircraft and now has approximately 400 units in storage.

Boeing said its decision will be least disruptive to maintaining long-term production system and supply chain health.

Boeing also said it will provide financial information regarding the suspension of the 737 Max in its fourth quarter earnings release in late January.