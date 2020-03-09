UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Training On 737 MAX 'inadequate': Ethiopia Crash Report

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:56 PM

Boeing training on 737 MAX 'inadequate': Ethiopia crash report

Ethiopia's probe of last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash found that Boeing did not provide sufficient training for the 737 MAX, according to an interim report published Monday

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's probe of last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash found that Boeing did not provide sufficient training for the 737 MAX, according to an interim report published Monday.

The report, released one day before the first anniversary of the crash which left 157 dead, said that training provided by Boeing on the 737 MAX "was found to be inadequate".

Related Topics

Dead

Recent Stories

VIS upgrades ratings of Nadeem Textile Mills

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs mee ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

2.350 kg Hashish seized, 23 arrested in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Three talking points in golf this week

8 minutes ago

Crackdown against criminals,28 apprehended in capi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.