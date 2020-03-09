Boeing training on 737 MAX 'inadequate': Ethiopia crash report

Ethiopia's probe of last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash found that Boeing did not provide sufficient training for the 737 MAX, according to an interim report published Monday

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's probe of last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash found that Boeing did not provide sufficient training for the 737 MAX, according to an interim report published Monday.

The report, released one day before the first anniversary of the crash which left 157 dead, said that training provided by Boeing on the 737 MAX "was found to be inadequate".