Boeing Trains Air Carriers on Safe COVID-19 Vaccines Transport Using Dry Ice - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Airline manufacturer Boeing said in a press release that it is partnering with air carriers and regulators to ensure the safe transport of coronavirus vaccines that require storage in extreme cold.

"Boeing has issued service letters, multi-operator messages and has held online symposiums to communicate the issues associated with dry ice carriage. The published materials include data 'curves' reflecting how many Pounds of dry ice can be carried by each airplane model based on the sublimation [vaporization] rate of the dry ice as packaged for shipment)," the release said on Wednesday.

Boeing also says that the documentation covers important airplane operational information such as airflow settings and dispatching under the Minimum Equipment List conditions.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which awaits emergency use authorization from the food and Drug Administration (FDA), needs to be stored and transported at temperatures of minus 94 Fahrenheit, a requirement that can most readily be met with dry ice. A second vaccine by Moderna, which also expects FDA approval within weeks, can be stored in a standard freezer, according to data from the manufacturer.

Boeing provided carriers with data on dry ice carriage for all the company's aircraft, the release said.

Boeing is also partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators and industry organizations to share information on aircraft capacity and to develop additional safety-related guidance, the release added.