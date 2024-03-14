Boeing Unable To Provide Key Records In Door Plug Blowout Probe: NTSB
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Aviation giant Boeing has been unable to produce key information about work performed on an Alaska Airlines plane before a January mid-air scare, the National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) chair said Wednesday.
"The absence of those records will complicate the NTSB's investigation moving forward," chair Jennifer Homendy said of the ongoing probe.
In the near-catastrophic incident on January 5, a Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing after a panel on the jet's fuselage blew out.
There were no serious injuries.
In a letter addressed to leaders of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Homendy said the door plug that failed had been opened so rivet repair work could be done in September last year.
The work took place at Boeing's Renton, Washington facility before delivery to Alaska Airlines.
"To date, we still do not know who performed the work to open, reinstall, and close the door plug on the accident aircraft," Homendy said.
Boeing told the NTSB it could not find records documenting the work, she added.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From World
-
One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia8 minutes ago
-
China, Taiwan launch joint mission after boat capsize kills two crew members28 minutes ago
-
2 killed in flash flood in central Indonesia28 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's insurance premium revenue reaches 1.4 bln USD in first 2 months28 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits northwestern Balkan region -- GFZ28 minutes ago
-
Snowfall, freezing weather kill 60 in Afghanistan38 minutes ago
-
S. Korean banks' net income hits record high in 202338 minutes ago
-
SFDA Chief Explores investment opportunities with U.S. healthcare companies48 minutes ago
-
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Montenegro48 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher58 minutes ago
-
Riyadh region Governor honors winners of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for Quran memorization58 minutes ago
-
Dutch far-right firebrand Wilders says won't be PM1 hour ago