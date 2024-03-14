Open Menu

Boeing Unable To Provide Key Records In Door Plug Blowout Probe: NTSB

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Boeing unable to provide key records in door plug blowout probe: NTSB

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Aviation giant Boeing has been unable to produce key information about work performed on an Alaska Airlines plane before a January mid-air scare, the National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) chair said Wednesday.

"The absence of those records will complicate the NTSB's investigation moving forward," chair Jennifer Homendy said of the ongoing probe.

In the near-catastrophic incident on January 5, a Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing after a panel on the jet's fuselage blew out.

There were no serious injuries.

In a letter addressed to leaders of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Homendy said the door plug that failed had been opened so rivet repair work could be done in September last year.

The work took place at Boeing's Renton, Washington facility before delivery to Alaska Airlines.

"To date, we still do not know who performed the work to open, reinstall, and close the door plug on the accident aircraft," Homendy said.

Boeing told the NTSB it could not find records documenting the work, she added.

Related Topics

Accident Senate Washington January September Commerce

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

2 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

13 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

13 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

13 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

14 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

14 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

14 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World