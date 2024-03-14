Open Menu

Boeing Unable To Provide Key Records In Door Plug Blowout Probe: NTSB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Aviation giant Boeing has been unable to produce key information about work performed on an Alaska Airlines plane before a January mid-air scare, the National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) chair said Wednesday.

"The absence of those records will complicate the NTSB's investigation moving forward," chair Jennifer Homendy said of the ongoing probe.

In the near-catastrophic incident on January 5, a Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing after a panel on the jet's fuselage blew out.

There were no serious injuries.

In a letter addressed to leaders of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Homendy said the door plug that failed had been opened so rivet repair work could be done in September last year.

The work took place at Boeing's Renton, Washington facility before delivery to Alaska Airlines.

"To date, we still do not know who performed the work to open, reinstall, and close the door plug on the accident aircraft," Homendy said.

Boeing told the NTSB it could not find records documenting the work, she added.

