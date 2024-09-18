Boeing, Union Resume Talks As Strike Empties Seattle Plants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Renton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Negotiators from Boeing and the machinists union representing its workers resumed talks Tuesday after some 33,000 employees went on strike late last week, effectively shutting down two Seattle-area factories.
Talks got underway Tuesday morning, said a person familiar with the matter.
The objective is "to reestablish the relationship" between the union and Boeing, said a second person close to the discussions.
Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 have been picketing 24 hours a day following the walkout early Friday morning, shuttering factories in Renton and Everett that assemble the 737 MAX and 777.
"We stand united, stronger than ever, because we fight side by side with an unwavering belief in our cause," the IAM said late Monday on its website.
The IAM, which has touted support from peer unions and political figures, began surveying the members to rank their priorities as the negotiations enter the next phase.
Meanwhile, Boeing announced Monday a hiring freeze and cutbacks in supplier expenditures and cautioned that it was considering staff furloughs.
"Our business is in a difficult period," Chief Financial Officer Brian West said in a memo to staff. "We must take necessary actions to preserve cash and safeguard our shared future."
West told an investor conference Friday that the company was eager to get back to the bargaining table and "hammer out a deal."
The talks, which will be assisted by Federal mediators, aim to speed a resolution to Boeing's first strike since 2008 at a time when the aviation giant has been losing money and faces scrutiny from regulators and customers after safety incidents.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
UK's Tortoise Media in talks to buy The Observer23 minutes ago
-
Scottish government backs Glasgow to stage troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games32 minutes ago
-
South Africa team to play Argentina in Rugby Championship33 minutes ago
-
German tourist dies after shark attack off Canary Islands33 minutes ago
-
Scottish Government backs Glasgow to stage troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games43 minutes ago
-
Von der Leyen reveals new top lineup as EU shifts right43 minutes ago
-
Landslides in central Mexico kill 15 people43 minutes ago
-
Storm Boris toll rises to 22 in central Europe43 minutes ago
-
Electric cars overtake petrol models in Norway53 minutes ago
-
Toll in Poland from Storm Boris toll rises to six1 hour ago
-
Nigeria bus crash kills at least 25 children on religious trip3 hours ago
-
'Never seen this': Portuguese village battered by wildfire3 hours ago