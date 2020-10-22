Boeing Unmanned Combat Aircraft Passes Ground-Based Tests in Australia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) An unmanned combat aircraft produced by Boeing Australia that has been delivered to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has passed a set of ground-based tests on Thursday, the aircraft manufacturer said in a press release.

The aircraft, named the Boeing Loyal Wingman, conducted several low-speed taxi tests and maneuvers successfully, moving under its own power for the first time, Boeing Australia said.

"The low-speed taxi enabled us to verify the function and integration of the aircraft systems, including steering, braking and engine controls, with the aircraft in motion," Paul Ryder, flight test manager at Boeing Australia, said in the press release.

The RAAF's head of air force capability, Air Vice-Marshal Cath Roberts, called the completion of the aircraft's first taxi a milestone.

"Seeing the prototype take to the runway for this low-speed taxi test is an exciting moment - another significant development milestone ahead of its first flight," Roberts said.

The first three prototypes of the unmanned combat aircraft, which utilizes artificial intelligence, were delivered to the RAAF this past May. The Australian government has invested up to $28.3 million in the project.