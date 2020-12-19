Boeing, US Regulator Cover Up May Have Contributed to 737 MAX Crashes - US Senate Panel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) covered up information that may have had a part in the deadly 737 MAX crashes, the US Senate Committee on Commerce said in an investigation report.

"During 737 MAX recertification testing, Boeing inappropriately influenced FAA human factor simulator testing of pilot reaction times involving a Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) failure," the report said on Friday.

The Commerce Committee's investigation also found that insufficient training could have contributed to the faulty certification process for the 737 Max aircraft, the report said.

The investigation found that the FAA has retaliated against whistleblowers instead of welcoming the disclosures made in the interest of safety, the report also said.

FAA senior leaders may have obstructed a Transportation Department Inspector General review of the 737 MAX crashes, the report added.

The aircraft was initially grounded following two fatal accidents in October of 2018 and in March of 2019. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials.