Boeing Wants Simulator Training For 737 Max Pilots Prior To Return To Service - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:10 AM

Boeing Wants Simulator Training for 737 Max Pilots Prior to Return to Service - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US plane maker Boeing said it wants simulator training for its 737 Max pilots ahead of the grounded jet's return to service.

"Boeing is recommending 737 MAX simulator training in addition to computer based training for all MAX pilots prior to return to service of the 737 MAX," the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "Final determination will be established by the regulators.

"

Boeing has suspended production on the MAX pending an ongoing evaluation by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the jet after two fatal crashes caused the FAA and other regulators to ground the aircraft.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg also resigned from his post last month as the company grappled with the fallout from the MAX crashes which killed 346 people and exposed the company to accusations that it had warning to faults on the jet but was slow in fixing them.

