WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Boeing has won a contract to build six AH-6 light helicopter gunships for Thailand, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Boeing has been awarded a $103.7 million contract by the US Department of Defense as part of a foreign military sale for eight AH-6 light attack reconnaissance helicopters to Thailand," the release said.

The deal is a step in the Royal Thai Army's plan to replace its fleet of aging AH-1F Cobras as part of the country's defense modernization efforts, Boeing said. The aircraft will be produced in Mesa, Arizona, with deliveries planned through 2024, the release said.

"From its unmatched power-to-weight ratio to its extensive, integrated digital communications suite, the AH-6 offers superior performance, capability and versatility and will be a force-multiplier for the Royal Thai Army," Boeing Attack Helicopter Programs business Development Director Jessie Farrington said in the release.

Thailand is Boeing's second international customer for the aircraft and the company has been a trusted partner to Thailand's aviation and defense customers for more than 60 years, the release added.

The AH-6 features an advanced mission computer capable of processing large amounts of data and sharing system information with the rest of the aircraft quickly enhancing safety and situational awareness, enabling faster decision making, reducing pilot workload, according to the release.