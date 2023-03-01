UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 07:00 AM

Boeing Wins $1.2Bln to Develop E-7 Early Warning Aircraft Variants for US Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Boeing has won a $1.2 billion US Air Force contract for its new E-7A Wedgetail design to replace the venerable E-3 AWACS Early Warning Aircraft, the company and Pentagon announced.

"The Boeing Co.

, Seattle, Washington, was awarded a not-to-exceed $1,200,000,000 undefinitized contract action for the E-7A Rapid Prototype program," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

In a separate release, Boeing said it will begin development of two new US variants of the E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The Pentagon said work will be performed in Seattle, Washington and is expected to be done by August 2024.

