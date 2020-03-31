Boeing Wins $1.5Bln Contract for 18 Poseidon Maritime Aircraft - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Boeing has won a more than $1.5 billion contract extension to build 18 more Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft for the US Navy, New Zealand and South Korea, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $1,554,398,639 [contract]...

[for] 18 Lot 11 P-8A maritime aircraft for the Navy (eight); the government of New Zealand (four); and the Republic of Korea (six)," the release said on Monday.

Almost all the work on the contract will be performed in Seattle in the US state of Washington over the next three and a half years and is scheduled to be completed by October 2023, the Defense Department said.

The United States has been selling an increasing number of Poseidon P-8 reconnaissance aircraft to its Pacific Rim allies against the backdrop of a growing Chinese Navy presence in the region.