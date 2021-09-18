UrduPoint.com

Boeing Wins $1.6Bln Contract To Repair Minuteman ICBM Guidance Systems - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The Boeing Company has won a more than $1.62 billion US Air Force contract to repair the guidance systems of the aging Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) force, the US Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) Newark, Ohio, has been awarded a $1,620,707,490 ...

contract for missile guidance repair," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday. "This contract will repair the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) missile guidance set."

Work on the contract will be performed in Newark in the US state of Ohio over the next 18 years and is expected to be completed by September 27, 2039, the release said.

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Hill Air Force Base in the US state of Utah is the contracting activity to oversee the repair program, the release added.

