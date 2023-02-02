Boeing Wins $1.6Bln Deal to Support Minuteman ICBM Systems at Utah Air Base - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Boeing has won a more than $1.6 billion contract to provide continued subsystem support for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) force deployed at Hill Air Force Base in the state of Utah, the US Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) Hill Air Force Base, Utah, was awarded a $1,615 billion ...

contract for Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile guidance subsystem support," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Work on the contract will be performed at Hill Air Force Base over the next 16 years and is expected to be completed by February 1, 2039, the release said.

Work on the contract will be overseen by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Hill AFB, according to the release.