Boeing Wins $200Mln Contract to Keep Producing F/A-18 Fighter Jets for US Navy - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Boeing has won a $200 million modification contract to enable it to keep producing more F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jets for the US Navy, the Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) St. Louis, Missouri is awarded a $200 million ...modification ...contract ...(to maintain) the full rate production timeline for the congressionally added F/A-18E/F aircraft," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Most of the work on the program will be performed in El Segundo, California (68.

9%) and St Louis, Missouri (20.2%) over the next two years and is expected to be completed in June 2025, the release added.

The US Navy continues to upgrade and seek to extend the life cycle of its fleet of F/A-18 Super-Hornet jets, which first entered full rate production in 1997 amid reports of repeated problems among the fifth-generation F-35C Joint Strike Fighters that were meant to succeed them, according to published reports.