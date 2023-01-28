Boeing Wins $2.5Bln Deal to Build 15 More KC-46 Air Tankers for Air Force - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Boeing has won a more than $2.5 billion contract to build 15 more KC-46A long-range air tankers for the US Air Force, the US Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) Seattle, Washington has been awarded a $2,255,625,408 modification ...

contract for KC-46A Air Force Production Lot 9 aircraft," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The modification contract provides for the exercise of an option to build another 15 KC-46A aircraft, the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed in the Boeing works in Seattle, Washington, over the next three and a half years and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2026, according to the release.