Boeing Wins $2.6Bln To Build Refueling Tankers For US Air Force - Pentagon

Sat 28th September 2019 | 03:20 AM

Boeing Wins $2.6Bln to Build Refueling Tankers for US Air Force - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Boeing won more than $2.6 billion order to deliver KC-46 refueling aircraft and parts for the US Air Force, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] Seattle, Washington has been awarded a $2,628,005,872 ... contract for Lot 5 production KC-46 aircraft, initial spares, and support equipment," the release said on Friday.

The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 15 KC-46 aircraft, data, two spare engines, five wing refueling pod kits, initial spares, support equipment, subscriptions and licenses, and a G081 flat file being produced, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Seattle in the US state of Washington over the next three and a half years and is expected to be completed by March 2023, the release added.

