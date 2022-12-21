UrduPoint.com

Boeing Wins $2Bln Contract To Modernize US Navy's F/A-18 Fighter Force - Pentagon

Published December 21, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Boeing has won a more than $2 billion new contract to upgrade and modernize the US Navy's fleets of F/A-18 Super-Hornet fighters and EA-18G electronic reconnaissance aircraft, the Department of Defense announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) St. Louis, Missouri is awarded a $2,020,956,832 ... contract," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The contract provides for system upgrades for the F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft, including Foreign Military Sales (FMS) variants, the release said.

The $2 billion-plus deal will also cover deliverables and services based on systems configuration set requirements consisting of all software and hardware required to implement new capabilities on the aircraft for the Navy and FMS customers, the release added.

Most of the work on the contract (86%) will be performed over the next five years at Boeing's main facility for military work at St. Louis, Missouri, with another 11% being carried out at El Segundo, California, according to the release.

