Boeing Wins $3.1Bln in Air Tanker Contracts for US, Israel - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Boeing has received new contracts worth more than $3.1 billion to supply aerial refueling tankers to the US Air Force and Israel, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"The Boeing Company, Defense, Space & Security (in) Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $2,214,952,163 modification ...

contract for KC-46A Air Force Production Lot 8 aircraft, subscriptions and licenses," the release said on Wednesday. "The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 15 KC-46A aircraft, data, subscriptions and licenses being produced under the basic contract."

The second contract, worth $927,492,124, is for four KC-46A aircraft for Israel, the release added.

Work on both contracts will be performed in Seattle, Washington with the first expected to be completed by 2025 and the second by 2026.