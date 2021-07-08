UrduPoint.com
Boeing Wins $321.6Mln Contract With UK To Service Aircraft Fleet, Train Pilots

Boeing Wins $321.6Mln Contract With UK to Service Aircraft Fleet, Train Pilots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) UK Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots who fly the nation's fleet of P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft will receive training under a $321.6 million contract announced by Boeing on Thursday.

"This contract with Boeing Defense UK secures our critical submarine-hunting aircraft capabilities whilst also creating a home-grown training enterprise and creating over 150 British jobs," UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a press release issued by Boeing.

Boeing will provide maintenance services, spares and repairs, including tools and ground support equipment, as well as supply chain management, forecasting and inventory management, and airworthiness services for the RAF's P-8 fleet, the release said.

The RAF has contracted for nine Poseidon aircraft with five already delivered and the remaining four scheduled for later this year, the release added.

In addition, the second of two operational training aircraft, jointly developed by Boeing and UK defense company CAE, arrived at the RAF Lossiemouth base in Scotland last month, according to the release.

The contract is expected to create 150 jobs in addition to about 2,500 Boeing workers now employed in the UK, the release said.

