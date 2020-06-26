Boeing Wins $440Mln Contract to Build Apache Combat Helicopters for Morocco - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Boeing has won a nearly $440 million contract to build new Apache AH-64E ground support combat helicopters for Morocco, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] Mesa, Arizona was awarded a $439,179,677 modification contract for new-build Apache AH-64E aircraft and Longbow crew trainers," the release said on Thursday.

Fiscal Year 2020 Foreign Military Sales for Morocco for the full cost of the sale were obligated at the time of the award, the Defense Department added.

Work on the contract will be performed in Mesa in the US state of Arizona over the next five years with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2025, the release said.