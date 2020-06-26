UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Wins $440Mln Contract To Build Apache Combat Helicopters For Morocco - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:10 AM

Boeing Wins $440Mln Contract to Build Apache Combat Helicopters for Morocco - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Boeing has won a nearly $440 million contract to build new Apache AH-64E ground support combat helicopters for Morocco, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] Mesa, Arizona was awarded a $439,179,677 modification contract for new-build Apache AH-64E aircraft and Longbow crew trainers," the release said on Thursday.

Fiscal Year 2020 Foreign Military Sales for Morocco for the full cost of the sale were obligated at the time of the award, the Defense Department added.

Work on the contract will be performed in Mesa in the US state of Arizona over the next five years with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2025, the release said.

Related Topics

Company Sale Mesa Morocco March 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

New UAE football season to kick off September 3: U ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai’s Manufacturing Index down 1.73 pct in Q1- ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City free of COVID-19 cas ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants al ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

3 hours ago

Central Bank withdraws AED34.15 bn of surplus liqu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.