UrduPoint.com

Boeing Wins $471Mln Contract To Develop New Systems For Japan's F-15 Fleet - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 05:00 AM

Boeing Wins $471Mln Contract to Develop New Systems for Japan's F-15 Fleet - Pentagon

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Boeing has won a more than $470 million US Air Force contract to develop new systems for Japan's fleet of upgraded F-15 Eagle Super Interceptors, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Boeing Company (of) St. Louis, Missouri has been awarded a not-to-exceed $471,313,000 undefinitized contract action for the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor Program," the release said on Thursday.

The contract provides for the design and development of an integrated suite of aircraft systems to support modification of the Japan Air Self Defense Force F-15MJ aircraft and the development, test and delivery of four Weapon System Trainers, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract will be performed in St. Louis in the US state of Missouri, and is expected to be completed seven years from now by December 31, 2028, the department added.

Related Topics

Company Eagle St. Louis Japan December From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

3 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

3 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

3 hours ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

3 hours ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

3 hours ago
 Five quacks' clinics sealed

Five quacks' clinics sealed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.