Boeing Wins $50Mln Deal to Upgrade 8 Poseidon Anti-Submarine Aircraft - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Boeing has won a more than $50 million US Navy modification contract to upgrade eight P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft with anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) Seattle, Washington is awarded a $50,815,986 ...modification to an order (that) exercises options to procure eight P-8A Increment 3 retrofit A-kits ...

in support of anti-submarine warfare capabilities upgrades for the Navy," the Defense Department said in a press release said on Monday.

Most of the work on the project will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (92.6%) with the rest in St. Louis, Missouri (7.4%) over the next three-and-a-quarter years and is expected to be completed in July 2026, the release said.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland will supervise the project as the contracting activity, the release added.