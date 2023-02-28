UrduPoint.com

Boeing Wins $50Mln Deal To Upgrade 8 Poseidon Anti-Submarine Aircraft - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Boeing Wins $50Mln Deal to Upgrade 8 Poseidon Anti-Submarine Aircraft - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Boeing has won a more than $50 million US Navy modification contract to upgrade eight P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft with anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) Seattle, Washington is awarded a $50,815,986 ...modification to an order (that) exercises options to procure eight P-8A Increment 3 retrofit A-kits ...

in support of anti-submarine warfare capabilities upgrades for the Navy," the Defense Department said in a press release said on Monday.

Most of the work on the project will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (92.6%) with the rest in St. Louis, Missouri (7.4%) over the next three-and-a-quarter years and is expected to be completed in July 2026, the release said.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland will supervise the project as the contracting activity, the release added.

Related Topics

Washington Company Jacksonville Seattle St. Louis Florida July Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated wi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

3 hours ago
 Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

5 hours ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

5 hours ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

5 hours ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.