Boeing Wins $6.5Bln Contract for Bomb Guidance Kits - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) US aerospace giant Boeing won an additional $6.5 billion to deliver precision-guided bomb tail kits and associated parts and services, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Boeing Defense Space and Security, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a...

contract for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) tail kits, spares, repairs and technical services," the release said on Friday. "This modification...increases the contract ceiling by $6,534,283,787."

The contract, the release added, involves foreign military sales to "currently unknown countries" and is expected to be completed by 2025.

The JDAM is a guidance kit that converts unguided bombs into all-weather precision-guided munitions, according to Boeing.