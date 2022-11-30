UrduPoint.com

Boeing Wins Nearly $400Mln Order To Provide Japan With 2 KC-46 Air Tankers - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Boeing Wins Nearly $400Mln Order to Provide Japan With 2 KC-46 Air Tankers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Boeing has won a more than $398 million US Air Force modification contract extension to provide Japan with two more KC-46A air tankers, the US Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) Tukwila, Washington has been awarded a $398,244,094 ... modification ... order for KC-46A Japan aircraft," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday. "The contract modification is for the procurement of two aircraft for the Japan fleet."

Work on the contract will be performed in Everett in the US state of Washington over the next two and a half years and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025, the release said.

"This modification involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Japan and FMS funds are being obligated at the time of award," the release added.

The total overall face value of the contract, including the new modification, is $1,305,430,206 and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting authority overseeing it, according to the release.

