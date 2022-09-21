Boeing, Wisk Working to Develop Unmanned Aerial Passenger, Cargo Aircraft - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Boeing and the Wisk air mobility company have unveiled a joint plan for developing large unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying both passengers and cargo on a commercial scale, the aerospace giant announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Boeing and its joint venture partner Wisk today released a roadmap for transitioning to a future where automated and uncrewed aircraft can safely carry passengers and cargo in urban and suburban areas," the release said.

The concept of operations presents the technology, regulatory and social recommendations that will be required to deploy and operate the proposed new Urban Air Mobility (UAM) in the United States and integrate it into the national airspace system, the release said.

"We're working to enable a future of aerospace that is safe, sustainable and at scale. Uncrewed operations will be fundamental to realizing that vision, and we have to exceed the current safety standards for the air transportation system," Boeing Vice President and Chief Engineer of Sustainability and Future Mobility Brian Yutko said in the release.

The concept of operations proposes basic principles for urban air mobility, including that flights should be safe and affordable for everyone, the release added.

The aircraft would be automated to reduce the load on air traffic controllers and pilots and would operate both by day and night under visual or instrument flight rules, backed by automated onboard and ground-based systems, according to the release.