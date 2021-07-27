Boeing With 165 Passengers Preparing to Urgently Land in Simferopol - Emergency Services

A Boeing aircraft with 165 people on board is preparing for an emergency landing at Simferopol airport due to technical problems with its engine, an emergency services spokesperson told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) A Boeing aircraft with 165 people on board is preparing for an emergency landing at Simferopol airport due to technical problems with its engine, an emergency services spokesperson told Sputnik.

The aircraft, which performs a flight from Yakutia to Crimea, had vibration in one of the engines, he added.