Boeing workers reject contract, extend strike: union

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Boeing workers in the Seattle region decisively rejected the company's latest contract offer on Wednesday, extending the nearly six-week strike.

Almost two-thirds (64 percent) of the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 rejected the contract, the union said on X.

The latest Boeing offer had included a 35 percent wage hike, but did not reinstate a pension plan sought by many employees.

Some 33,000 hourly workers with the IAM have been on the picket lines since September 13, when workers overwhelmingly rejected a Boeing proposal for a new four-year contract to replace the expiring pact.

Workers had sought a 40 percent wage increase to make up for years of tepid salary growth that have not kept pace with inflation and that employees complain leave them unable to afford living in one of the most costly regions of the United States.

"After 10 years of sacrifices, we still have ground to make up, and we're hopeful to do so by resuming negotiations promptly," said Jon Holden, president of the Seattle union in a statement.

"This is workplace democracy -- and also clear evidence that there are consequences when a company mistreats its workers year after year," Holden said.

"Ten years of holding workers back unfortunately cannot be undone quickly or easily, but we will continue to negotiate in good faith until we have made gains that workers feel adequately make up for what the company took from them in the past," he added.

The extension of the strike adds to the troubles facing Boeing and its new CEO Kelly Ortberg, who earlier Wednesday expressed measured optimism the latest contract would be ratified.

"We have been feverishly working to find a solution that works for the company and meets our employees' needs," said Ortberg in a message to employees accompanying third-quarter results.

Boeing reported a whopping $6.2 billion loss due in part to added costs connected to the strike and to problems with its troubled defense and space business.

The embattled aviation giant has also been under regulatory scrutiny following safety problems.