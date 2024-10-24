Boeing workers reject contract, extend strike: union

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Boeing workers in the Seattle region decisively rejected the company's latest contract offer on Wednesday, extending the nearly six-week strike.

Almost two-thirds (64 percent) of the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 rejected the contract, the union said on X.

The latest Boeing offer had included a 35 percent wage hike, but did not reinstate a pension plan sought by many employees.

Some 33,000 hourly workers with the IAM have been on the picket lines since September 13, when workers overwhelmingly rejected a Boeing proposal for a new four-year contract to replace the expiring pact.