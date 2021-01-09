Boeing Working To Gather More Information About Indonesia Crash - Spokeswoman To Sputnik
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Boeing is monitoring the events around the Sriwijaya Air plane crash in Indonesia and is working to gather more information on the matter, the plane manufacturer's spokesperson told Sputnik.
"We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation. We are working to gather more information," Dana Salloum said.