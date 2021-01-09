UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Working To Gather More Information About Indonesia Crash - Spokesperson To Sputnik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Boeing Working to Gather More Information About Indonesia Crash - Spokesperson to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Boeing is monitoring the events around the Sriwijaya Air plane crash in Indonesia and is working to gather more information on the matter, the plane manufacturer's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation. We are working to gather more information," Dana Salloum said.

Jakarta airport controller lost contact with the Boeing 737-500 plane at 14:40 local time (07:40 GMT), minutes after it had taken off. According to data from the Flightradar24 air service, the plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than 60 seconds and four minutes after the departure from Jakarta.

Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed there were 65 people on board the domestic flight SJY182 when it went down near the island of Laki.

Just a day prior, Boeing was slapped with a $2.5 billion fine by the US government over charges of hiding crucial data from Federal regulators while developing the company's crash-prone 737 MAX aircraft. The model was grounded worldwide after two crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia were found to have gone down over identical technical flaws.

Related Topics

Company Fine Jakarta Indonesia Ethiopia Media From Government Billion Airport

Recent Stories

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

43 minutes ago

UAE provides urgent aid to those affected by flood ..

43 minutes ago

Supreme Council for Family Affairs’ strategic pl ..

1 hour ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

2 hours ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

2 hours ago

India records 18,222 new coronavirus cases, 228 de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.