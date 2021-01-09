Boeing Working to Gather More Information About Indonesia Crash - Spokesperson to Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Boeing is monitoring the events around the Sriwijaya Air plane crash in Indonesia and is working to gather more information on the matter, the plane manufacturer's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation. We are working to gather more information," Dana Salloum said.

Jakarta airport controller lost contact with the Boeing 737-500 plane at 14:40 local time (07:40 GMT), minutes after it had taken off. According to data from the Flightradar24 air service, the plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than 60 seconds and four minutes after the departure from Jakarta.

Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed there were 65 people on board the domestic flight SJY182 when it went down near the island of Laki.

Just a day prior, Boeing was slapped with a $2.5 billion fine by the US government over charges of hiding crucial data from Federal regulators while developing the company's crash-prone 737 MAX aircraft. The model was grounded worldwide after two crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia were found to have gone down over identical technical flaws.