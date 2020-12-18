UrduPoint.com
Boeing's 737 MAX Jet Clears Key Hurdle In Bid To Return To Skies In Canada

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:00 AM

Boeing's 737 MAX Jet Clears Key Hurdle in Bid to Return to Skies in Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Canada's aviation regulators approved the design changes to the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft thereby clearing the first hurdle to allow the jet to be used in the country.

"Transport Canada aviation safety experts have completed their independent review of the design changes to the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft recently certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and have now validated these changes," Transport Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

The regulatory approval allows the proposed design modifications to be made to aircraft registered in Canada.

However, before the 373 MAX can take the skies again, Canadian regulators stipulated that Boeing must come into compliance with the country's Airworthiness Directive, must reflect the changes in pilot training programs and conduct maintenance checks on the airplanes, which have been grounded for an extended period of time.

The planes were initially grounded following two fatal accidents involving 737 MAX - a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials.

The US Federal Aviation Administration the 737 MAX to resume flights last month, albeit under similar prerequisites as Canada.

