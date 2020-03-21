UrduPoint.com
Boeing's First Manned Spacecraft Starliner to Be Launched to ISS on August 31 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The first manned spacecraft of the Boeing company, called Starliner, will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on August 31, a source in the Russian space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of the first manned Starliner spacecraft is scheduled for August 31," the source said.

The US Space Shuttle program of manned spaceflights ended in 2011. After that, only Russian Soyuz rockets delivered crews to the ISS. The Crew Dragon by Elon Musk's SpaceX and the Starliner by Boeing were developed in the United States to send astronauts to the station.

