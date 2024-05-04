Boeing's Starliner Finally Ready For First Crewed Mission
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Cape Canaveral, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Launch day is finally here: Boeing's Starliner capsule blasts off Monday to the International Space Station on its first crewed mission -- several years after SpaceX first achieved the same milestone.
The flight, a final test before Starliner takes up regular service for NASA, is critical for the US aerospace giant, whose reputation has suffered of late due to safety issues with some of its passenger jets.
Starliner, which was first ordered a decade ago by the US space agency, has had a bumpy ride to the finish line, with surprise setbacks and multiple delays -- a saga Boeing is eager to complete.
Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to leave Cape Canaveral at 10:34 pm Monday (0234 GMT Tuesday) aboard the capsule.
Starliner will be propelled into orbit by an Atlas V rocket made by United Launch Alliance, a Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture.
Wilmore and Williams, Navy-trained space program veterans, have each been to the ISS twice, traveling once on a shuttle and then aboard a Russian Soyuz vessel.
"It's going to be like going back home," Williams said.
As for the Boeing spacecraft, Wilmore said: "Everything is new. Everything's unique."
"I don't think either one of us ever dreamed that we'd be associated with the first flight of a brand new spacecraft."
For NASA, the stakes are also high: Having a second option for human space flight in addition to SpaceX's Dragon vehicles is "really important," said Dana Weigel, manager of the agency's International Space Station program.
Weigel said the flexibility could help NASA manage emergency situations, such as problems with a particular space vehicle.
Recent Stories
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
More Stories From World
-
Flood-hit Kenya and Tanzania buffeted by tropical cyclone4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi speaks highly of Chang'e 6 project5 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident kills two, injures 13 in Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
Tunisia calls for more investments in economic zones1 hour ago
-
Japanese, Brazilian leaders agree to protect Amazon rainforest1 hour ago
-
Death toll from Indonesia's flooding, landslides rises to 151 hour ago
-
Foreign enterprises have more confidence in Chinese market: survey1 hour ago
-
Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" tops Chinese box office2 hours ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms2 hours ago
-
China's basic old-age insurance covers 1.07 bln people2 hours ago
-
Reds beat Crusaders to break 25-year Christchurch drought3 hours ago
-
Heatwave hammers Thailand's stinky but lucrative durian farms3 hours ago