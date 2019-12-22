MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft has returned to Earth on Sunday, landing at a designated site in New Mexico north of El Paso, after it failed to dock with the International Space Station, NASA has said.

"Starliner hit the bull's eye. It landed exactly where it was supposed to," a NASA commentator said in a broadcast.

Starliner was launched on December 20 atop Atlas-5 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. However, due to a timing mistake it failed to get into the planned orbit and lacked the fuel to reach the ISS.