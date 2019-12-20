UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Launches On Key Test Mission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft launches on key test mission

Boeing launched its Starliner capsule Friday on a crewless eight-day journey to the International Space Station and back, a key test mission for NASA's plans to end US dependence on Russia for space rides

Cape Canaveral, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Boeing launched its Starliner capsule Friday on a crewless eight-day journey to the International Space Station and back, a key test mission for NASA's plans to end US dependence on Russia for space rides.

Starliner, which is fixed to the summit of a giant Atlas V rocket, took off shortly before sunrise at 6:36am local time (1136 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, its main payload a dummy called Rosie packed with sensors to establish it is safe for humans.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Lebanon's new PM expects full Western support

13 seconds ago

Govt. endeavoring to make country social welfare s ..

18 seconds ago

Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

23 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Even More Unclear Af ..

7 minutes ago

12 POs, 51 outlaws arrested, arms recovered in Han ..

7 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar for improving ITP investigation tech ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.