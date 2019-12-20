(@imziishan)

Cape Canaveral, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Boeing launched its Starliner capsule Friday on a crewless eight-day journey to the International Space Station and back, a key test mission for NASA's plans to end US dependence on Russia for space rides.

Starliner, which is fixed to the summit of a giant Atlas V rocket, took off shortly before sunrise at 6:36am local time (1136 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, its main payload a dummy called Rosie packed with sensors to establish it is safe for humans.