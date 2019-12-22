MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) US aerospace giant's uncrewed spacecraft Starliner has been given approval to land at 5:57a.m. MST (12:57 GMT) on Sunday after it stalled in the orbit, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

"The Mission Management Team has given approval for a Mission Day 3 (Sunday) landing at 5:57 AM MST at the landing site at White Sands Space Harbor on the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, with a backup opportunity at the same site at 1:48 PM MST," he tweeted.

Boeing's astronaut capsule lifted off an Atlas V rocket from Florida on Friday but failed to reach the planned orbit and it was decided that it would not dock to the International Space Station. The craft remains in a stable orbit and has enough fuel to go home.