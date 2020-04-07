MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will refly its uncrewed orbital flight test after problems during its first flight in December 2019, the US multinational corporation said.

"The Boeing Company is honored to be a provider for the Commercial Crew mission.

We are committed to the safety of the men and women who design, build and ultimately will fly on the Starliner just as we have on every crewed mission to space. We have chosen to refly our Orbital Flight Test to demonstrate the quality of the Starliner system," it said in a press release.

"Flying another uncrewed flight will allow us to complete all flight test objectives and evaluate the performance of the second Starliner vehicle at no cost to the taxpayer. We will then proceed to the tremendous responsibility and privilege of flying astronauts to the International Space Station," Boeing said.