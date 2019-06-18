UrduPoint.com
Boeing's Troubled 737 MAX Gets Huge Vote Of Confidence From IAG

Tue 18th June 2019

Le Bourget, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :US aircraft giant Boeing got a welcome vote of confidence in its beleaguered 737 MAX plane on Tuesday when International Airlines Group, owner of British Airways, said it wanted to by 200 of the planes.

The companies said they had signed a letter of intent for the purchase, the first since the 737 MAXs were grounded in March after two of them crashed within six months of each other, killing 346 people.

At list prices the order would be worth $24 billion, but IAG, whose airlines also include Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, noted that it had negotiated "a substantial discount."

