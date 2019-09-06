UrduPoint.com
Bogdanov, Adviser To Lebanese Prime Minister Discuss Situation On Lebanon-Israel Border

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and George Shaaban, an adviser to the Lebanese prime minister, discussed the situation in the republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed the situation in Lebanon, including on the Lebanese-Israeli border. They noted the importance of preventing escalation of tension that took place at the end of last week," the ministry said.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its principled position in support of the relevant efforts of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, strict compliance with the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, respect for the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Lebanese Republic," it said.

On September 1, several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon on the Israeli border army base and military equipment. In response, the Israeli army delivered strikes on southern Lebanon.

