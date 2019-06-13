Bogdanov Discusses New Initiatives for Libyan Settlement With GNA Foreign Minister -Moscow

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed in phone talks with Mohamed Taha Siala, the foreign minister of Libya 's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), new initiatives of the Libyan National Transition Council (NTC) on settling the Libyan conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the talks, Siala informed [Bogdanov] of new NTC initiatives on settling the Libyan crisis being prepared," the ministry said.